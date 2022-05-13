Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $674,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,160,000 after buying an additional 118,561 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,274,000 after buying an additional 136,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,497,000 after buying an additional 52,694 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total value of $637,861.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,475 shares of company stock worth $43,717,816 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDB opened at $245.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.60 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $371.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

