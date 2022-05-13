Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,749,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $234.35 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.25 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

