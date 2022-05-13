Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,951 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 750,829 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,556,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,817,000 after acquiring an additional 148,910 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,109,000 after acquiring an additional 130,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 118,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $170.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.69.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.57.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

