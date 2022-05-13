Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 816.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,089,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,722 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,596,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,773 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $12,192,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,147,000 after acquiring an additional 225,662 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 353,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

TSLX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.33. 19,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,820. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 70.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.08%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

