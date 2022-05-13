Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Lowered to $32.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SIX. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

SIX stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.52. 98,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,994. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.91. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.22.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

