SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.88.

NYSE SITE opened at $125.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $117.82 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $2,599,310.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

