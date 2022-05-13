Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,473 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.41% of Simon Property Group worth $216,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,939,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 189,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $115.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $111.17 and a one year high of $171.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.35%.

Simon Property Group Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.