Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SGTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. 313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,466. Sigilon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sigilon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.