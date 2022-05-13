Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SGTX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,466. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 58.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

