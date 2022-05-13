Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) PT Lowered to $17.00

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 121.93% from the company’s current price.

SGHT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

NASDAQ SGHT opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 20.26, a current ratio of 20.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 134.02% and a negative return on equity of 61.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

