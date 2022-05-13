Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given New $22.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Sierra Wireless stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.88. 56,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $20.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

