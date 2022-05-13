Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$3.50 target price on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 215.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.08.

Sierra Metals stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.11. 36,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,633. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of C$1.01 and a 1 year high of C$4.57. The firm has a market cap of C$181.37 million and a P/E ratio of -5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.68.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$78.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sierra Metals will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

