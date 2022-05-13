Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) PT Lowered to $5.00

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 290.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sientra in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.28. 12,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,376. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $79.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.11. Sientra has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.14.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 112.89% and a negative return on equity of 865.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sientra will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 181.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 3,231.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 921.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

