Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) PT Lowered to $5.00

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 290.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sientra in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.
NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.28. 12,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,376. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $79.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.11. Sientra has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.14.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 181.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 3,231.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 921.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
