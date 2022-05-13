Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading 21.4% Higher

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating) traded up 21.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 174,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 195,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.29 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

About Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. Its flagship property is Slättberg project located in southern Sweden.

