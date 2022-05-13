Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Price Target Lowered to €155.00 at Morgan Stanley

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €165.00 ($173.68) to €155.00 ($163.16) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SIEGY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($157.89) to €175.00 ($184.21) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($200.00) to €178.00 ($187.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €185.00 ($194.74) to €175.00 ($184.21) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SIEGY traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.92. 320,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,778. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $57.86 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.