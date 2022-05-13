Short Interest in Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Declines By 90.8%

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the April 15th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,642,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VPER stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Viper Networks has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Viper Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Networks, Inc manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies.

