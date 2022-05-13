Short Interest in US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Decreases By 84.3%

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the April 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UCLE traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 250,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,519. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. US Nuclear has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.38.
