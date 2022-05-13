Short Interest in US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Decreases By 84.3%

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the April 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCLE traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 250,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,519. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. US Nuclear has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.38.

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and neutron monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

