Short Interest in Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Rises By 255.6%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 255.6% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TILCF remained flat at $$4.58 during midday trading on Friday. Till Capital has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.
About Till Capital
