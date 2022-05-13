Short Interest in Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Rises By 255.6%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 255.6% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TILCF remained flat at $$4.58 during midday trading on Friday. Till Capital has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, vanadium, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property; and option interest in the Carlin Vanadium property located in Nevada, the United States.

