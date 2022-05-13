Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Decreases By 48.6%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 91,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

CUBA opened at $4.70 on Friday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.