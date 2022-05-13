Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Increases By 340.0%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
In related news, Director Larry L. Helm purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $297,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $875,025 over the last 90 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBIO opened at $21.80 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $28.90.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBIO)
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.