Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Increases By 327.0%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 327.0% from the April 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

TLSNY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 45,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.23. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.1493 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.89%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

