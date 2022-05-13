Short Interest in Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Grows By 1,566.7%

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sparta Commercial Services stock remained flat at $$0.14 on Friday. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,391. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. Sparta Commercial Services has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.28.

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Sparta Commercial Services had a negative net margin of 2,012.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

