Short Interest in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOAW) Increases By 543.6%

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOAW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 543.6% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SCOAW stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 222,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000.

