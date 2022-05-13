Short Interest in Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Decreases By 58.5%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,597,300 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the April 15th total of 6,261,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.3 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWCDF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.78. 623,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,737. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

