Short Interest in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Drops By 85.5%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the April 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 18,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,253. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $11.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 19.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 1,747.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 232,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 220,321 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 27.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

