Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Rises By 1,004.3%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, an increase of 1,004.3% from the April 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
NYSE PZC remained flat at $$8.22 during trading on Friday. 43,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,745. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $11.77.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.