Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Rises By 1,004.3%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, an increase of 1,004.3% from the April 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSE PZC remained flat at $$8.22 during trading on Friday. 43,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,745. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

