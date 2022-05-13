Short Interest in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Expands By 514.7%

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 955,300 shares, an increase of 514.7% from the April 15th total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE PSTH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. Pershing Square Tontine has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,272,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,007 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,624,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,540,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,858 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,922,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.