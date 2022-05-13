Short Interest in Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Rises By 573.0%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 573.0% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS PMGYF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.93. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,975. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Perpetual Energy has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.02.

Perpetual Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy. It operates a diversified asset portfolio that includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

