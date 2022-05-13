Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Rises By 267.5%

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 379,300 shares, an increase of 267.5% from the April 15th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NMZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 567,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,430. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

