Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Increases By 475.0%

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMCO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,565,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 193,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 155,247 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 122,834 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 384,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 76,028 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 75,411 shares during the period.

NYSE:NMCO remained flat at $$12.10 during midday trading on Friday. 148,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,144. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $17.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

