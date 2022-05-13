Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Declines By 54.3%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JMM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $7.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

