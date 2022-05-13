Short Interest in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Declines By 50.8%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the April 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.86. 1,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,156. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $16.22.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
