Short Interest in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Declines By 50.8%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the April 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.86. 1,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,156. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 168,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

