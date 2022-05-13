Short Interest in MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Drops By 61.4%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MKKGY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 127,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,063. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $52.29.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €220.00 ($231.58) to €225.00 ($236.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

