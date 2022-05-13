Short Interest in Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Drops By 51.3%

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the April 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

MJDLF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

