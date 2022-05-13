Short Interest in Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Expands By 650.0%

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of LKHLY remained flat at $$13.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. Lonking has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08.

Get Lonking alerts:

Lonking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.