Short Interest in Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Expands By 650.0%

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Shares of LKHLY remained flat at $$13.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. Lonking has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08.
Lonking Company Profile (Get Rating)
