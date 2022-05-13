Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Increases By 676.7%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, a growth of 676.7% from the April 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

LTMCF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,684. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. Lithium Chile has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of 71,900 hectares of exploration claims; and a copper-gold property portfolio comprising approximately 22,429 hectares of exploration claims.

