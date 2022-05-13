Short Interest in Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:LGHLW) Declines By 60.0%

Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:LGHLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:LGHLW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,016. Lion Financial Group has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

