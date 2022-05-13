Short Interest in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Declines By 95.7%

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the April 15th total of 34,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE LNFA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 5,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,471. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. L&F Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in L&F Acquisition by 123.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in L&F Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in L&F Acquisition by 62.0% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 191,352 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in L&F Acquisition by 26.3% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 575,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 119,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC lifted its stake in L&F Acquisition by 0.5% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 306,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

