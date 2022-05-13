Short Interest in Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Decreases By 91.9%

Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the April 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Levitee Labs stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 7,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,873. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Levitee Labs has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.84.

About Levitee Labs

Levitee Labs Inc develops and sells mushroom extract nutraceuticals, and supplies and equipment for mushroom cultivation. It operates through two divisions, MONK-E and Sporeo. The MONK-E division produces mushroom-based nutraceutical supplements with a primary focus on mushroom extracts. The Sporeo division produces sterilized spawn and substrates for mushroom cultivation.

