Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Grows By 114.4%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 114.4% from the April 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE HPI traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.55. 727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,803. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 86,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

