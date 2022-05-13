Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Decreases By 59.0%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 701,500 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the April 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of ISTB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.76. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,411. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $51.44.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.