Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Decreases By 59.0%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 701,500 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the April 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.76. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,411. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $51.44.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,447.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,420,000 after buying an additional 1,418,004 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 620.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 32,842 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.