Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Drops By 75.1%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the April 15th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NASDAQ PIO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.24. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,948. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

