Short Interest in Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Increases By 928.6%

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 928.6% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of NYSE DBV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.68. 11,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,956. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49.
About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (Get Rating)
