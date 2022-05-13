Short Interest in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Increases By 97.1%

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the April 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ING shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ING Groep from €10.50 ($11.05) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.30 ($16.11) to €15.90 ($16.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.26) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.19.

Shares of ING traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,920,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,362. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.76. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $15.97.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2452 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

