Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Increases By 400.0%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ICHBF remained flat at $$10.28 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $10.28.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

