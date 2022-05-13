Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Increases By 400.0%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ICHBF remained flat at $$10.28 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $10.28.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (Get Rating)
