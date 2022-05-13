Short Interest in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Declines By 79.8%

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the April 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.75. 6,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,274. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.00.

Get GX Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $279,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.