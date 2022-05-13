Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Rises By 700.0%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNNDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 370.00 to 295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.67.

OTCMKTS GNNDY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.70. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $91.25 and a 52 week high of $286.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.4678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. GN Store Nord A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

