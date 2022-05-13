Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Expands By 92.5%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 377,800 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the April 15th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,466,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
GLNCY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. 439,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,809. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Glencore has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.00.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.88%.
About Glencore (Get Rating)
Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glencore (GLNCY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.