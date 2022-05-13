Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Expands By 92.5%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 377,800 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the April 15th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,466,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GLNCY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. 439,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,809. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Glencore has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLNCY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 623 ($7.68) to GBX 620 ($7.64) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.27) to GBX 580 ($7.15) in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,302.60.

About Glencore (Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.