Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Drops By 84.7%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the April 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. 235,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,972. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $9.43.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0669 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
