Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Drops By 84.7%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the April 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. 235,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,972. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $9.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0669 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTF. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 66,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

