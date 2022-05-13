Short Interest in Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Declines By 60.1%

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the April 15th total of 279,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLOOF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 70,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,137. Flower One has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Get Flower One alerts:

Flower One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flower One Holdings Inc, a cannabis cultivator and producer, engages in the cultivation and production medical and recreational cannabis. It owns and operates 400,000 square foot greenhouse for cannabis cultivation and 55,000 square foot cannabis production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flower One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flower One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.